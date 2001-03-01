Editor' Welcome

Anything look different?

This month's HomeOfficemag undoubtedly looks a little different to you. Start clicking around, and you'll find revamped content, a new look, and added tools and features to help you start or grow your homebased business. You'll notice things are probably a little easier to find (even if we're still working out some kinks as we get the redesigned site off the ground). Aside from all that, though, you'll hopefully notice that the site is also a place where you'll find community.

As a homebased entrepreneur, you likely spend a great deal of time in isolation, working to grow your business and build a steady client base, with very few people around you on any given day. Even those of you who do have employees or regular clients probably don't spend a lot of time relating to them on a personal basis or sharing your experiences as a homebased business owner. If you do, consider yourself lucky, because many of you either don't have that option, or simply find yourselves too absorbed in your business to take a break from your home office, even if it's just to call a friend or take a quick run to the store.

Hopefully, that's where HomeOfficemag comes in. While we would always encourage you to rejuvenate by getting away from your office occasionally (mentally and physically), we also recognize that's not always possible. So we've created a place where it's easy to take a five- or 10-minute breather without tearing yourself away from your office for too long.

The nice thing about this site is that there's a human element. You can quickly find the information you need to help you run your business, but you can also find personal stories about your fellow entrepreneurs.

More important, you'll be able to give me an idea of what matters most to you as a homebased entrepreneur. Is it marketing? Technology? Health insurance? Your hope that one day your nosy neighbors will move away? Everyone's needs are different, of course, but there are some common concerns-whether you're new to homebased business or you've been around for years-and we can't wait to hear all about them.