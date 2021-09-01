WhatsApp changed its privacy policies (yes, again) while its rival Telegram continues to grow

September 1, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

More than eight months ago, WhatsApp announced its new privacy and security policies , which in addition to causing a lot of controversy, annoyed millions of users. Since then, the messaging app has faced a crisis that it has not been able to reverse, which left the way clear for the growth of rivals such as Telegram . Now, the platform owned by Facebook will make one more attempt to repair the damage and for that it changed its terms again.

In January 2021, WhatsApp released its new security conditions , which unleashed a massive disagreement, since they implied that they would share users' private information with Facebook for commercial and advertising purposes.

The protests made the messaging app reconsider a bit, and the deadline to make the acceptance of the new policies mandatory until May. Otherwise, they threatened, users who refused to give their 'ok' would gradually lose the main functions of WhatsApp . Eventually, this would be useless and would only fully function again when they agreed to the change.

Apparently that didn't work either. A few weeks after the deadline , WhatsApp backed down and said it would no longer limit or delete the accounts of rogue users.

WhatsApp retracts ... again

The measures did not have great effect, so now the messaging app has made its policies more flexible for the benefit of users.

Now, WhatsApp will allow each user to choose whether or not they want to accept the new terms and conditions without suffering serious consequences. However, the result of not accessing will be the user will not be able to send or receive messages or interact with business accounts belonging to Facebook .

"Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update, as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, such as contacting a company supported by Facebook," the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company reported according to the WABetaInfo portal.

Telegram is still the big winner due to WhatsApp crisis

The controversy over data security on WhatsApp triggered a massive flight of users to rival messaging apps, such as Signal and, mainly, Telegram . The latter benefited the most, thanks to the fact that it already had a good reputation in terms of information protection .

In this sense, Telegram has just announced that on August 27 it exceeded 1,000 million downloads globally , according to data from the Sensor Tower consultancy cited by the TechCrunch media.

Only in the first half of 2021 they registered 215 million downloads , 61% more than the same period last year.

The consultancy also revealed that India is the largest market for Telegram , with around 22% of total downloads . Second is Russia with 10%, followed by Indonesia with 8%.

Thus, Telegram became the fifteenth app with more than 1 billion downloads in the world . In this select group are WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify and Netflix, among others.



