Elon Musk accuses Jeff Bezos of hiring 'lobbyists' against NASA

September 1, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The situation remains tense between the two billionaires trying to conquer space after Jeff Bezos , founder of the aerospace company Blue Origin, sued NASA for awarding contracts to Elon Musk's SpaceX and the US aerospace agency was forced to suspend the agreement with the signature of the founder of Tesla.

Recently, it was announced that Blue Origin hired an advisory firm called Pallas Advisors , linked 'suspiciously' or in a complicated way to the processes of the JEDI (Joint Business Defense Infrastructure) contract granted by the United States government. Joined Microsoft to run the Pentagon's cloud network.

To the posting of Eric Berger, editor of the Ars Technica site, on the recent news, Elon Musk responded: "You should consider spending some money on the hardware of the actual lunar lander, rather than on shady lobbies."

Why does Musk say this?

Pallas Advisor has assisted Blue Origin in its protests over the loss of the contract that would allow it to manufacture the lunar lander for the Artemis Moon program, which was won by Musk's company, according to Ars Technica.

The founding partners of the advisory firm are Sally Donnelly and Tony DeMartino, who worked as consultants for Amazon before accepting jobs with the US Department of Defense in 2017.

It is said that Donnelly and Tony DeMartino left their jobs at Amazon to work in the Department of Defense, where they obtained a position capable of influencing the bidding process of the JEDI contract in favor of Amazon, a company that was also competing for it at that time. .

Of course, the couple have completely denied any inappropriate action, although this situation has come to life again as Congress investigates what happened.