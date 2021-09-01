Stocks

Can Organogenesis (ORGO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Organogenesis (ORGO) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.
Investors might want to bet on Organogenesis (ORGO), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this regenerative medicine company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Organogenesis, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.06 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -68.42% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Organogenesis has increased 9.09% because one estimate has moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.39 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +143.75%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Organogenesis, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 18.46%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Organogenesis earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Organogenesis shares have added 15.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.


