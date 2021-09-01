5 Stocks to Play Strength in the Semiconductor Industry

September 1, 2021 2 min read

While supply constraints that are impacting some players will continue into the next year, the strong demand environment is leading to price increases and long-term supply agreements (for some).



The longer-lasting impact of the pandemic is overwhelmingly positive for the industry because it provides the building blocks of technology that everyone is relying on for maintaining social distancing and remote operations.



Moreover, technological advancements in the way we do computing, as well as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, 5G, driverless cars and a host of other things that will greatly increase our reliance on the digital world are secular drivers for the industry.



Therefore there are huge prospects in this market and it’s a place we should all be in. Our current picks are Maxlinear, MACOM Technology, Microchip, NXP Semiconductors and ON Semiconductor.



