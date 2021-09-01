Allison (ALSN), Hino Team Up for E-Axles on the BEV Trucks

September 1, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Allison Transmission ALSN recently announced that it reached an agreement with Toyota Motors TM-owned Hino Trucks to become its e-Axle development partner for Class 6, 7 and 8 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) trucks.



The two companies signed a strategic Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) whereby Hino will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 100D e-Axle into its vehicles. With low-volume production likely to commence in early 2023, the two companies collaborated to deliver proven innovative solutions for their mutual customers.



Hino launched Project Z, Path to Zero initiative last October and has ever since, teamed up with Allison for designing BEV solutions customized for the North America Medium and Heavy Duty commercial vehicle markets. The latest agreement takes the long-standing partnership share of Allison and Hino in the conventional transmission space one step ahead to include the next-generation electric propulsion platforms.



Both companies are highly optimistic about their tie-up. Parallel to the Allison 2000 and 3000 Series, which are the standard transmission offering in the traditional gasoline-powered Hino vehicles, the next generation of Allison commercial EV powertrains will be integrated into Hino’s BEV trucks, providing the same performance, reliability, durability and quality which the synthesis of the Hino-Allison brands have long represented for their mutual customers.



For Allison, this collaboration is an exciting development as the company looks to augment its electrified product portfolio to fulfill its promise of providing the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world. Also, Hino is thrilled to be the first OEM to integrate Allison’s recently-launched eGen Power 100S into its class 6 and 7 BEV trucks, marking another milestone in Hino’s Project Z, Path to Zero initiative, which was announced late last year.

Allison Enriches EGen Power-Axle Portfolio With Launches

Allison recently announced the unveiling of its eGen Power 100S and 130D e-Axles as the latest add-ons to its fully-electric portfolio of propulsion solutions.



The eGen Power 100S incorporates several key elements offered in the eGen Power 100D and packages these components into a more concise design best suited for the class 6 and 7 vehicles and for the class 8 6x4 vehicles. The 100S uses a single motor and drives the eGen Power’s niche market to include school bus, medium-duty and heavy-duty tractors, and straight truck 6x2 and 6x4 applications. The 130D, a variant of the 100D, uses dual motors and is built specifically for the European and the Asia-Pacific markets. The eGen Power 130D possesses the same core components and performance as the 100D but with an increased axle weight rating capability.



Allison’s eGen Power product family is designed to be fully maintenance-free during the life of the vehicle, slashing downtime and boosting eGen Power’s total cost of ownership advantage. Per management, there is no one-size-fits-all concept when it comes to electrification and thus it offers a variety of products to cater to a wide range of applications and market segments.



Allison, peers of which include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL and Meritor MTOR, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research