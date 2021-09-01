Stocks

How to Invest in Commodities Right Now

Commodities have been hot as the global economy reopens. Which should you be focused on?
Next Article
How to Invest in Commodities Right Now
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

  • (0:45) - Understanding How To Invest In Commodities
  • (4:30) - Breaking Down The Current Natural Gas And Coffee Market
  • (8:40) - Should Investors Be Buying Into Copper or Gold?
  • (14:50) - 2021 Agriculture Market: What Should Investors Be Paying Attention To?
  • (20:00) - What Commodities Should Investors Stay Bullish On?
  • (25:25) - Episode Roundup: UNG, BOIL, KOLD, FCX, FCC, BHP, DBB, GLD, SLV,  KMTUY, DE, AGCO, JO
  •                 Podcast@Zacks.com

 

Welcome to Episode #284 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she’s joined by Jeremy Mullin, Zacks Stock Strategist and the editor of the Commodity Innovator newsletter, to discuss what is happening in the volatile commodity markets.

What was hot to start the year, like lumber, no longer is. Lumber prices are now in the red for the year.

But natural gas is up 75% year-to-date and coffee is up 55%.

Even crude is holding onto its big 2021 rally.

But what is happening with gold and silver as inflation fears remain elevated?

Natural Gas, Copper and Aluminum are Red Hot

If you want to invest in the red-hot natural gas market, which Jeremy calls very volatile right now, one way is the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas BOIL.

It’s up 136% year-to-date.

Copper is near 10-year highs as the economy reopens.

Investors can buy a copper miner like Freeport McMoran FCX or they can buy the Invesco Base Metals Fund DBB which owns both copper and sizzling hot aluminum.

Aluminum is also at a 10-year high.

Gold and Agriculture

What about gold as an inflation play?

Investors can buy gold through the SPDR Gold Shares ETF GLD but it’s down about 5% year-to-date even with the inflation worries.

Agriculture is another hot commodity area.

You can buy wheat, soybeans and corn, or you can buy those involved in the industry, like equipment manufacturer Komatsu KMTUY, which is trading with a forward P/E of just 14.

What else should you know about commodities right now?


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports
 
Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB): ETF Research Reports
 
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL): ETF Research Reports
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs