United Airlines (UAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $46.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.40, up 95.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.4 billion, up 237.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$11.02 per share and revenue of $26.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.03% and +69.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.22% higher. UAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

