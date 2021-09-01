Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 1, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $52.08, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 2.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 3.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.02%.

OKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 17.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.01 billion, up 130.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $15.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +131.69% and +80.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OKE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. OKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.19.

We can also see that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Gas Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

