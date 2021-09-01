Fiserv (FISV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 1, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Fiserv (FISV) closed at $118.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services technology company had gained 8.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.02%.

FISV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FISV is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.95 billion, up 10.12% from the year-ago period.

FISV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $15.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.79% and +10.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FISV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FISV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FISV has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.18 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.29, which means FISV is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, FISV's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.