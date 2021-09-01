First Solar (FSLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 1, 2021 4 min read

First Solar (FSLR) closed at $94.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 1.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FSLR to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $704 million, down 24.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion, which would represent changes of +17.16% and +8.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. FSLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, FSLR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 56.81, which means FSLR is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FSLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

