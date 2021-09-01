Stocks

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,898.34, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day.
Next Article
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,898.34, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.9% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CMG to post earnings of $6.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.93 billion, up 20.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.46 per share and revenue of $7.51 billion, which would represent changes of +137.28% and +25.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. CMG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CMG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 74.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.68, so we one might conclude that CMG is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs