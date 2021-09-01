CSX (CSX) Stock Moves 0.03%: What You Should Know

September 1, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



CSX (CSX) closed at $32.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500.

Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 0.31% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.12 billion, up 17.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $12.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.77% and +14.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher. CSX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CSX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.43, which means CSX is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

