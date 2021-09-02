Cryptocurrency

SEC Files Lawsuit Against BitConnect Founder Over Role in $2B Crypto Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founder of BitConnect for his involvement in the $2 billion cryptocurrency scam that shocked...
Next Article
SEC Files Lawsuit Against BitConnect Founder Over Role in $2B Crypto Fraud
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founder of BitConnect for his involvement in the $2 billion cryptocurrency scam that shocked the crypto world.

According to a press release issued by the agency, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a civil lawsuit against BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani. The regulatory authority called BitConnect “a global fraudulent and unregistered offering of investments into a program involving digital assets.”

Khumbhani was the top U.S. promoter of the company, which eventually saw $2 billion in total taken from investors. The latter offered their funds to a program that BitConnect purported would offer high returns.

In the press release, the SEC alleges that Khumbhani and others siphoned investors’ funds to digital wallets for their own benefit. Furthermore, they go on to say that BitConnect established a large network of promoters around the world, suggesting that this was a large coordinated effort.

Lara Shalov Mehraban, Associate Regional Director of SEC’s New York Regional Office, said,

“We allege that these defendants stole billions of dollars from retail investors around the world by exploiting their interest in digital assets. We will aggressively pursue and hold accountable those who engage in misconduct in the digital asset space.”

The SEC is aiming to compose finds, recover some of the funds, among other things. Khumbhani’s whereabouts, meanwhile, are unknown.

BitConnect saga acts as a lesson

While many investors are now wary of scams like that of BitConnect, with its claims of outrageously high returns, many during the 2017 mania were ill-informed. With every bull cycle, the crypto market appears to pull in more new investors, which invariably results in some damage.

The BitConnect scam serves as one of the cryptocurrency market’s most noteworthy — and meme-worthy — incidents. As far as crypto Ponzi schemes go, it served as the most notable. Since then, investors have been more skeptical of cryptocurrency projects and their claims.

The market was heavily influenced by the incident, encouraging due diligence, though that has not stopped cryptocurrency scams from continuing to occur. The Africrypt scam that saw $3.6 billion stolen has both regulators and investors fuming.

It’s because of this and more that regulators have accelerated their examination of the crypto market. Regulators are proceeding with investor protection as the highest priority, and certainly, fraud is on the top of their list. At any rate, the market is only in its nascency, and regulation should help curb any untoward activity.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.