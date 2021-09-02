Startups

Mexican startup Flat.mx raises $ 20 million

Proptech previously raised $ 10 million in equity and $ 25 million in debt.
Next Article
Mexican startup Flat.mx raises $ 20 million
Image credit: Cortesía Flat.mx
Víctor Noguera y Bernardo Cordero, fundadores de Flat.mx

Free Preview: Start Your Own Business

Submit your email below to get an exclusive glimpse of Chapter 3: “Good Idea! How Do I Know If I Have a Great Idea for a Business?
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The startup Mexican industry of the proptech Flat.mx raised an investment round of $ 20 million in Series A Anthemis backed by 500 Startups, along with continued investments ALLVP and Expa. Previously, the Mexican company had already raised $ 10 million in equity and $ 25 million in debt.

Flat.mx was founded two years ago by Bernardo Cordero and Víctor Noguera as a real estate startup that takes the stress and uncertainty out of buying and selling a home. It uses technology and data with the promise of closing the transaction in a maximum of 10 days through its successful business model and thus becoming the “super real estate app” in Mexico .

Within the real estate market there are many problems, some of them are, lack of information about the sector; contractors that are not regulated and much less certified, as well as complicated and long financing.

Each own apartment that Flat.mx sells is supervised and evaluated by experts, passing through more than 200 review points to ensure that the property is in the best conditions to be inhabited immediately. In addition to this, they are in charge of remodeling them, giving them modernity with the latest trends in design, so that when they are sold they offer fully renovated apartments, adapting to the current housing needs in Mexico.

The proptech increased by 10 in just one year and the number of sales have increased by 70% quarter over quarter. In addition, they have expanded their presence in our country, since in its beginnings the company operated only in some neighborhoods of the CDMX and today they cover the entire capital of the country and the State of Mexico.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

Under the customers first philosophy, this leading Chilean omnichannel startup expands throughout Mexico

Startups

How Startups Can Attract the Right Type of Investors

Startups

3 Ways to Avoid the Agony of Startup Failure