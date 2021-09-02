3 Non-US Mutual Funds You Must Add to Your Portfolio

September 2, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove to be profitable.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US funds.

FidelityAdvisor Emerging Markets Fund FEMKX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in securities of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. FEMKX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 15.6%.

John Dance is the fund manager of FEMKX since 2019.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares VWIGX seeks to provide long-term capital growth to investors. The fund invests majority of assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 21.9%.

It has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

American Funds New World Fund Class A NEWFX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and markets. It invests a minimum of 35% in companies from such economies. NEWFX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #2 has three-year annualized returns of 14.5%.

As of the end of June 2021, NEWFX held 562 issues with 2.46% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

