5 Profitable Stocks to Boost Returns Using Net Income Ratio

Investors always look for companies with a high level of profitability regardless of the present market condition. In this context, profitability analysis is used to identify a profitable company over a loss-making one. Profitability analysis is the best tool to measure the ability of the company to offer sturdy returns to investors after meeting all its operating and non-operating costs.

Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is one of our key screening parameters. However, to find out the sure winners, we have added a few additional criteria to arrive at an efficient strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,665 stocks to only 11.

Here are five of the 11 stocks that qualified the screening:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW is a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. Its 12-month net profit margin is 7.8%.

Crocs, Inc. CROX is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of casual footwear for men, women and children. Its 12-month net profit margin is 35.4%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT is the designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories. Its 12-month net profit margin is 9.4%.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its 12-month net profit margin is 4.2%.

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW is a regional airline in the United States and an aircraft leasing company. Its 12-month net profit margin is 3.8%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

