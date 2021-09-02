Finance

5 Steps to Turn Your Side Gig Into a Full-Fledged Business

In 2017, Courtney Lynn Ottrix started blogging about things to do in Cleveland. She’d done some freelancing in the past, and the blog offered occasion...
Next Article
5 Steps to Turn Your Side Gig Into a Full-Fledged Business
Image credit: NerdWallet - NerdWallet

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
5 min read
This story originally appeared on NerdWallet

In 2017, Courtney Lynn Ottrix started blogging about things to do in Cleveland. She’d done some freelancing in the past, and the blog offered occasional opportunities for income.

But two years later, when her full-time position was eliminated, Ottrix suddenly found herself self-employed.

“I had started to see what could be of my business if I gave it my all,” Ottrix says. “And literally overnight, Courtney Covers Cleveland went from a blog to next level.”

Whether you’re pushed into it like Ottrix or have time to make a plan, following these steps can help you transition your business from a side hustle to self-employment.

1. Separate your business and personal finances

Ottrix started her self-employment by working as an independent contractor. But as she began working with larger brands and bringing in more revenue, she chose a business structure, filed for an employer identification number and opened a business bank account.

Separating your business and personal finances is a key step on the way to formalizing your business, says Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed.

“Start to visualize and treat the business like a business. It’s separate from your personal stuff,” Hall says, adding that you need to make an “unwritten commitment to never mix the two.”

Creating a business entity and filing for an EIN is necessary before you can apply for grants and loans or make wholesale purchases, adds Lewis Weil, founder of Austin, Texas-based financial planning company Money Positive.

2. Start bookkeeping

At a minimum, keep a spreadsheet listing your revenue and expenses so you can see if you’re making money, Weil says.

Business owners “grow to enjoy looking at their numbers,” Weil says. “It’s really nice to be able to just push a button and be like, ‘Ah, I made money this quarter.’”

As your business gets more complex, Weil recommends starting relationships with a bookkeeper and certified public accountant.

Ottrix recently began working with an accountant who uses accounting software, which has helped her develop a better understanding of her different income streams.

“Everyone thinks they have to do everything by themselves,” Ottrix says. “No, you hire help. The most successful people build really, really good teams.”

3. Formalize your business plan

If you’re already freelancing, you probably have a good sense of how much you can earn per item or per client, Hall says. But you may not have a formal business plan that translates those numbers into enough money to make a living.

“If your family needs you to make $100,000 … How many clients is that? How many engagements is that? How many rocking chairs is that?” Hall says. “That business plan is your map.”

Weil recommends new business owners aim to pay themselves twice as much as they need for monthly obligations like rent or mortgage payments, food and utilities. On top of that, you’ll need enough revenue to cover business expenses and taxes. About 30% of your revenue after expenses should be set aside for quarterly tax payments, Weil says.

4. Prepare your personal finances

Some entrepreneurs, like Ottrix, become self-employed out of necessity. But if you have time to plan for a transition, prepare your personal finances by building up your personal emergency fund and paying down high-interest debt, like credit cards. If you get health insurance from your employer, research the cost of COBRA or a health insurance marketplace plan.

If you’re earning money from a side business, Weil recommends letting it pile up in your business bank account. He encourages saving enough to pay yourself for three to six months before relying solely on your business for your income.

“Take care of the basics in a very conservative way so you can take the big risks,” Weil says.

5. Jump in

The final step, Hall says, is to “let go of the side of the pool” — whether you climbed in by choice or were pushed in by circumstances — and start swimming.

It’s easy to feel like you’re in the deep end, especially when what once fit into evenings and weekends is now a necessity to generate income.

“The reality is that every day as an entrepreneur is not glitter and gold,” Ottrix says. “Like, yes, I work for myself, but I do a lot of work.”

In those instances, remember the “self” in “self-employment.” Measure success against your business plan — not your peers’ — and embrace the fact that you’re in charge of your own destiny.

“I didn’t wake up and say, ‘I wanted to always start my own business,’ but here we are,” Ottrix says. “And I could never see myself going back to anything else.”

The article 5 Steps to Turn Your Side Gig Into a Full-Fledged Business originally appeared on NerdWallet.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Labor Day Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 9/6/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:
  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises