Snapchat

It already smells like pan de muerto: So you can participate in the Calaverita Lensathon Snapchat challenge and win a thousand pesos

Those interested can register from September 1 to October 11, 2021.
Next Article
It already smells like pan de muerto: So you can participate in the Calaverita Lensathon Snapchat challenge and win a thousand pesos
Image credit: Depositphotos.com / Luis Peagui en Entrepreneur en Español

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Snapchat Mexico launches its second Lensathon to celebrate the (already close) Day of the Dead .

It is about the Snap Calaverita Lensathon , in which, by the hand of Mexican creators and creators, catrinas, offerings and skulls will be key elements for this celebration through Augmented Reality to promote creativity and innovation through the development of Lentes de Augmented Reality using Lens Studio .

Snapchat Augmented Reality Glasses transform the appearance and world around snapchatters . Currently there are more than 200,000 creators of Lenses around the world, who have designed about 2 million Lenses, which have been viewed more than 2 billion times.

Image: Snap Calaverita Lensathon

All those interested and interested in being part of the Snap Calaverita Lensathon will be able to register from September 1 on the Calaverita Lensathon page, with a deadline of October 11, 2021 to apply for their projects.

There is a fund of 290,000 pesos in prizes distributed between the winners and the winners. Lenses will be evaluated based on design, creativity, technological complexity and application of the subject. Likewise, a new 1,000 peso gift card will be delivered daily to the participant whose Lens has been shared the most each day.

Topics:

  • Day of the Dead in Mexico: Immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Mexican traditions and customs (ofrendas, catrinas, calaveritas).
  • Halloween: Let yourself be carried away by your creativity, get inspired by costumes and favorite scenes of the season.

The Lensathon will feature an expert jury comprised of: Lens Studio, Kaitlyn Benitez - Strine, Senior Lens Studio Community Specialist at Snap Inc; visual artist Ricardo Ángeles from Estudio Jacobo y María Ángeles; Graciela Rojas, President and Founder of Movimiento STEM; Jacinto Quesneel, National Director of the Digital Art Degree at Tec de Monterrey; and Doreen A. Rios, Chief Curator of the Centro de Cultura Digital.

Image: Snap Calaverita Lensathon

As part of the Lensathon activities program, three virtual Lens Studio Workshops will be held on September 8 and 25, as well as October 6 , for more details go to calaveritalensathon.com . In these sessions, an instructor or instructor, certified by Snap, will teach you all the basic concepts to create your own Lenses and compete to be the winner or winner of the Snap Calaverita Lensathon in Mexico, which will be announced on October 21.

Find out more information here .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Snapchat

How to use the 'Pixar-like' filter on Snapchat?

Snapchat

Snapchat Set Up Million-Dollar Pot to Entice Users in Mexico

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram