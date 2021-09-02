It already smells like pan de muerto: So you can participate in the Calaverita Lensathon Snapchat challenge and win a thousand pesos

September 2, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Snapchat Mexico launches its second Lensathon to celebrate the (already close) Day of the Dead .

It is about the Snap Calaverita Lensathon , in which, by the hand of Mexican creators and creators, catrinas, offerings and skulls will be key elements for this celebration through Augmented Reality to promote creativity and innovation through the development of Lentes de Augmented Reality using Lens Studio .

Snapchat Augmented Reality Glasses transform the appearance and world around snapchatters . Currently there are more than 200,000 creators of Lenses around the world, who have designed about 2 million Lenses, which have been viewed more than 2 billion times.

Image: Snap Calaverita Lensathon

All those interested and interested in being part of the Snap Calaverita Lensathon will be able to register from September 1 on the Calaverita Lensathon page, with a deadline of October 11, 2021 to apply for their projects.

There is a fund of 290,000 pesos in prizes distributed between the winners and the winners. Lenses will be evaluated based on design, creativity, technological complexity and application of the subject. Likewise, a new 1,000 peso gift card will be delivered daily to the participant whose Lens has been shared the most each day.

Topics:

Day of the Dead in Mexico: Immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Mexican traditions and customs (ofrendas, catrinas, calaveritas).

Immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Mexican traditions and customs (ofrendas, catrinas, calaveritas). Halloween: Let yourself be carried away by your creativity, get inspired by costumes and favorite scenes of the season.

The Lensathon will feature an expert jury comprised of: Lens Studio, Kaitlyn Benitez - Strine, Senior Lens Studio Community Specialist at Snap Inc; visual artist Ricardo Ángeles from Estudio Jacobo y María Ángeles; Graciela Rojas, President and Founder of Movimiento STEM; Jacinto Quesneel, National Director of the Digital Art Degree at Tec de Monterrey; and Doreen A. Rios, Chief Curator of the Centro de Cultura Digital.

Image: Snap Calaverita Lensathon

As part of the Lensathon activities program, three virtual Lens Studio Workshops will be held on September 8 and 25, as well as October 6 , for more details go to calaveritalensathon.com . In these sessions, an instructor or instructor, certified by Snap, will teach you all the basic concepts to create your own Lenses and compete to be the winner or winner of the Snap Calaverita Lensathon in Mexico, which will be announced on October 21.

Find out more information here .