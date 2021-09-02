Stocks

Generac (GNRC) Acquires Apricity Code & Off Grid Energy

Generac (GNRC) acquires Apricity Code and Off Grid Energy Ltd for undisclosed amounts.
Next Article
Generac (GNRC) Acquires Apricity Code & Off Grid Energy
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has acquired Apricity Code Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2015 and located in Bend, OR, Apricity is an advanced engineering and product design company. Its team of engineers is experienced in designing and prototyping energy-related products to add functionality and improve performance.

Apricity has developed a smart water heater disconnect switch that is used as a grid edge device by utilities in demand response and other energy conservation programs.

The acquisition will boost Generac’s efforts to provide a broader energy technology portfolio. Also, it will increase the company’s speed to market for both its Clean Energy and Grid Services products and solutions.

Generac shareholders’ money has more than doubled over the past year. The stock has risen 146.4% in this time frame compared with the industry’s growth of 83.7%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In another development, Generac has acquired Off Grid Energy Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Located in Rugby, the U.K., Off Grid Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy storage products and solutions. It offers a diverse range of energy storage solutions that provide cleaner and more flexible energy for industrial and mobile applications.

Off Grid Energy is focused on developing solutions that improve efficiency and minimize environmental impacts by reducing fuel consumption. Its product offerings are a superb fit for Generac as the latter continues to play an important role in bringing more sustainable power solutions to the market.

The integration of energy storage systems with Generac’s advanced generators, offered through its global distribution network, will stoke its growth in the rapidly developing distributed energy and microgrid markets.

The energy storage solutions manufactured by Off Grid Energy will help to expand Generac’s offerings and allow it to meet the needs of its customers. The technical expertise of the Off Grid Energy team will aid Generac in accelerating its product roadmap.

Generac currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR and Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM. While Clearfield and Juniper sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Qualcomm carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.

Juniper pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.

Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Labor Day Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 9/6/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:
  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs