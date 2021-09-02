Stocks

Emerson (EMR) Sells Daniel Measurement Business to Turnspire

Emerson's (EMR) divestment of the Daniel Measurement and Control business will allow it to concentrate on and efficiently direct resources to data-ric...
Next Article
Emerson (EMR) Sells Daniel Measurement Business to Turnspire
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Emerson Electric Co. EMR recently completed the sale of its Daniel Measurement and Control business to Turnspire Capital Partners. The divestment deal was announced in July 2021.

Emerson’s shares declined 1.4% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $104.05.

Headquartered in New York, Turnspire Capital Partners is an investment management company engaged in investing in businesses from various industries.

Inside the Headlines

Emerson’s Daniel Measurement and Control business provides flow and energy measurement technologies and services to the natural gas and refined hydrocarbon industries. The business has a diverse portfolio of products consisting of orifice plates and plate seals, flow nozzles, venturi tubes, orifice meter tubes and profiler flow conditioner, among others.

The divestment does not incorporate Daniel’s fiscal & custody transfer systems business that includes its ultrasonic flowmeter unit.

The divestment is in line with Emerson’s strategy of restructuring its business portfolio and concentrating more on core businesses. This will likely facilitate the company to concentrate on and efficiently direct its resources to data-rich, software-enabled technologies in diverse and growing end markets.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

The company with a market capitalization of $62.2 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the quarters ahead, it is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, acquisitions made by the company over time are likely to drive its performance. However, high restructuring expenses and debt level are major concerns for the company.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, Emerson’s stock has gained 6.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $4.07 for fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021) and $4.50 for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022), reflecting growth of 3.6% and 3.9%, respectively, from the 60-day-ago figures.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are ABB Ltd. ABB, AZZ Inc. AZZ and Eaton Corporation plc ETN. All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ABB pulled off a positive earnings surprise of 19.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

AZZ pulled off a positive earnings surprise of 21.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Eaton pulled off a positive earnings surprise of 10.87%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
ABB Ltd (ABB): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs