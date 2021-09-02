Emerson (EMR) Sells Daniel Measurement Business to Turnspire

September 2, 2021 3 min read

Emerson Electric Co. EMR recently completed the sale of its Daniel Measurement and Control business to Turnspire Capital Partners. The divestment deal was announced in July 2021.



Emerson’s shares declined 1.4% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $104.05.



Headquartered in New York, Turnspire Capital Partners is an investment management company engaged in investing in businesses from various industries.

Emerson’s Daniel Measurement and Control business provides flow and energy measurement technologies and services to the natural gas and refined hydrocarbon industries. The business has a diverse portfolio of products consisting of orifice plates and plate seals, flow nozzles, venturi tubes, orifice meter tubes and profiler flow conditioner, among others.



The divestment does not incorporate Daniel’s fiscal & custody transfer systems business that includes its ultrasonic flowmeter unit.



The divestment is in line with Emerson’s strategy of restructuring its business portfolio and concentrating more on core businesses. This will likely facilitate the company to concentrate on and efficiently direct its resources to data-rich, software-enabled technologies in diverse and growing end markets.

The company with a market capitalization of $62.2 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the quarters ahead, it is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, acquisitions made by the company over time are likely to drive its performance. However, high restructuring expenses and debt level are major concerns for the company.



In the past three months, Emerson’s stock has gained 6.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $4.07 for fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021) and $4.50 for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022), reflecting growth of 3.6% and 3.9%, respectively, from the 60-day-ago figures.

