Can Belden (BDC) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?

Belden (BDC) is seeing positive earnings estimate revisions, suggesting that it could be a solid choice for investors.
Can Belden (BDC) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?
Belden Inc. BDC is a leading high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions companythat could be an interesting play for investors.  That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on BDC earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Valecould be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for BDC

In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for Belden while none has gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from 93 cents per share 30 days ago, to $1.17 per share today, a move of 20.6%

Current Year Estimates for BDC

Meanwhile, Belden’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past one month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, moving from $3.73 per share 30 days ago to $4.50 per share today, a move of 34%

Belden Inc Price and Consensus Belden Inc Price and Consensus

Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 16.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


