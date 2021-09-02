These Are The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In August

September 2, 2021 4 min read

Despite inherent risks, the cryptocurrencies and the overall blockchain market continues to get stronger with each passing month. New coins are coming up regularly in the market to meet one or the other needs of the investors and users. This is helping to attract new, as well as retain existing investors in the crypto market. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in August.

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In August

We have used the return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in August. Also, we have considered only the top 100 coins for our list (on the basis of market cap). Following are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in August:

Celo (CELO, 120%)

Launched in 2020, it is a blockchain ecosystem that aims to boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies among smartphone users. Celo has a market cap of more than $1,767 million, and is currently trading over $5.70. It has gained more than 290% year-to-date. Celo has an all-time high of $10.66 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.7955 (May 2020).

Cardano (ADA, 134%)

Founded in 2017, it is a blockchain platform whose objective is to help “changemakers, innovators and visionaries” to bring about a positive global change. Its token ADA allows owners to participate in the networks’ operation. Cardano has a market cap of more than $97,763 million, and is currently trading over $3. It has gained more than 1,600% year-to-date. Cardano has an all-time high of $3.10 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01735 (October 2017).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR, 138%)

Launched (mainnet) in 2020, it is a decentralized application platform that aims to make apps usable on the web. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of more than $2,473 million, and is currently trading over $5.50. It has gained more than 300% year-to-date. NEAR Protocol has an all-time high of $7.57 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).

Audius (AUDIO, 144%)

Audius is primarily a decentralized music-sharing and streaming protocol. It facilitates direct contact between the creators and users, thus allowing anyone to monetize their content. Audius has a market cap of more than $1,063 million, and is currently trading over $2.60. It has gained more than 1,500% year-to-date. Audius has an all-time high of $4.99 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.07774 (November 2020).

Terra (LUNA, 154%)

Founded in 2018, it is a blockchain protocol using fiat-pegged stablecoins for powering price-stable global payments systems. Its token LUNA helps to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. Terra has a market cap of more than $13,043 million, and is currently trading over $32. It has gained more than 4,900% year-to-date. Terra has an all-time high of $36.76 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1199 (March 2020).

Fantom (FTM, 239%)

Originally created in 2018, it is a DAG (directed acyclic graph) smart contract platform that offers DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers. Fantom has a market cap of more than $2,119 million, and is currently trading over $0.826. It has gained more than 4,700% year-to-date. Fantom has an all-time high of $0.9632 (Sep 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001935 (March 2020).

Avalanche (AVAX, 241%)

Launched in September 2020, this platform enables the launch of DeFi applications, trading and other services, as well as financial assets. Avalanche has a market cap of more than $7,639 million, and is currently trading over $43. It has gained more than 1,088% year-to-date. Avalanche has an all-time high of $59.94 (Feb 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (December 2020).

Solana (SOL, 243%)

Launched in March 2020, it is an open source project that uses blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to offer to DeFi solutions. Solana has a market cap of more than $33,902 million, and is currently trading over $114. It has gained more than 6,200% year-to-date. Solana has an all-time high of $130.01 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

Revain (REV, 278%)

Established in 2018, it is an online platform for Ethereum blockchain-based tokens reviews. It primarily allows developers to get feedback about their projects. Companies registered on the platform can use the REV token to encourage users to give feedback. Revain has a market cap of more than $2,050 million, and is currently trading over $0.024. It has gained more than 100% year-to-date.

Arweave (AR, 450%)

Arweave was initially announced as Archain in August 2017, and in 2018, it was rebranded to Arweave. It is a decentralized storage network that offers a platform for the indefinite storage of data. Arweave has a market cap of more than $1,999 million, and is currently trading over $59. It has gained more than 2,100% year-to-date. Arweave has an all-time high of $70.04 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4854 (May 2020).