Twitter

How to make money while using Twitter: Super Follows is here

The social network is launching (in a limited way) a subscription tool for extra content.
Next Article
How to make money while using Twitter: Super Follows is here
Image credit: Twitter

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Twitter officially presented its content monetization tool Super Follows with which tweeters can earn extra money with exclusive messages for their followers. According to a statement from the microblogging social network, users will be able to set a monthly subscription of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 per month to monetize extra content.

"Today we are excited to introduce Super Follows , a new way to earn monthly income by sharing exclusive content for subscribers with your followers on Twitter. With Super Follows, people can create an added level of conversation on Twitter (sharing extra tweets and more) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers - all while making money, "the company reported.

Animation: Twitter LatAm

Who can create a Super Follows subscription?

Anyone can monetize their content by having the option to offer their tweet to a general audience or to their Super Followers through a tab that will appear before publishing.

As it is a launch, at the moment only a very select group of people in the United States with iOS will be able to use it . However, Twitter notes that "people can still request to join the waiting list to establish a Super Follows subscription by sliding the sidebar on your Home Timeline, tapping on Monetization, and then selecting Super Follows. In order to enter the Waiting list right now, you have to have 10,000 followers or more, be at least 18 years old, have Tweeted 25 times in the last 30 days, be in the United States and follow our Super Follows policy. "

Image: Twitter LatAm

TechCrunch noted that Twitter will only take 3% of tweeters' earnings up to the first $ 50,000 generated through Super Follows. Once this figure is exceeded, the company will keep 20 percent.

Twitter already has a paid content option called Tip Jar , a "tips" tool that only applies to accounts of "journalists, experts, and nonprofits."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Twitter Blue: They filter price and exclusive functions of the paid version of Twitter, get to know them!

Twitter

Twitter Allows Users to Give and Receive Tips With Tip Jar

Twitter

Twitter tips to drive more traffic to your website