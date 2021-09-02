How to make money while using Twitter: Super Follows is here

September 2, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Twitter officially presented its content monetization tool Super Follows with which tweeters can earn extra money with exclusive messages for their followers. According to a statement from the microblogging social network, users will be able to set a monthly subscription of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 per month to monetize extra content.

"Today we are excited to introduce Super Follows , a new way to earn monthly income by sharing exclusive content for subscribers with your followers on Twitter. With Super Follows, people can create an added level of conversation on Twitter (sharing extra tweets and more) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers - all while making money, "the company reported.

Animation: Twitter LatAm

Who can create a Super Follows subscription?

Anyone can monetize their content by having the option to offer their tweet to a general audience or to their Super Followers through a tab that will appear before publishing.

As it is a launch, at the moment only a very select group of people in the United States with iOS will be able to use it . However, Twitter notes that "people can still request to join the waiting list to establish a Super Follows subscription by sliding the sidebar on your Home Timeline, tapping on Monetization, and then selecting Super Follows. In order to enter the Waiting list right now, you have to have 10,000 followers or more, be at least 18 years old, have Tweeted 25 times in the last 30 days, be in the United States and follow our Super Follows policy. "

Image: Twitter LatAm

TechCrunch noted that Twitter will only take 3% of tweeters' earnings up to the first $ 50,000 generated through Super Follows. Once this figure is exceeded, the company will keep 20 percent.

Twitter already has a paid content option called Tip Jar , a "tips" tool that only applies to accounts of "journalists, experts, and nonprofits."