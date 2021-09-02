Career

Oracle is hiring more than 500 professionals in Latin America

The company published a list of available positions throughout the region, with very diverse profiles of professionals for both sales and pre-sales areas as well as customer service and consulting.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The world continues to be transformed by the pandemic and Oracle is looking for 500 professionals throughout Latin America to help it navigate these changes.

"We are experiencing a true revolution in Oracle Latin America, a revolution that has to do with the direction the market is taking and what our customers are needing," said Adrián Durán, senior vice president of Applications and Industries for Oracle America, in a statement. Latin.

According to data from the National Observatory of the Government of Mexico , until the fourth quarter of 2020 in the engineering area, around 325 thousand people were employed in Information and Communication Technologies, being an area that is most helped by companies since derived from the events of the last year it had a significant boom.

Oracle's new strategy will focus on industries with the mission of promoting a new culture of services much more focused on accompanying the customer experience with the best specialized solutions and multidisciplinary teams.

Oracle has been present in Latin America for 30 years, with clients such as Grupo Bimbo, GNP Seguros, McDonald's (Arcos Dorados), Dorinka (Walmart), Arcor, Televisa, TV Globo, Starbucks, Solistica, Consultatio and Smartfit.

Are you interested in knowing the squares? Check out the profiles that Oracle is looking for on this page .

