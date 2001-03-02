Starting a Business

How To Build A Business Plan

Let us help you figure out just what a business plan is and why writing one is vital to the health of your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

Perhaps you're starting your first business. Maybe you've been in business for a few years but you need to find outside financing. Or perhaps you just want to create a roadmap, setting strong goals and deadlines for your business. Whatever your situation, you've found that it's time to create a business plan. And you've come to the right place to get started.

Business Plans Made Easy
A no-nonsense guide for creating and using successsful business plans
Learn More

Packed with everything you need to know about writing a business plan, this is your launching point to getting all those amazing ideas down on paper. From business plan basics to preliminary research to the seven essential elements of a business plan, we've got it covered. For inspiration, we've included a sample business plan for you to peruse. And when you sit down ready to start, we've got an extensive resource section so you can find the help you need to get going and get it done.

The Definition Of A Business Plan

Plan Your Plan

Elements Of A Business Plan

Get Help With Your Plan

  • Government Agencies
  • State Commerce and Economic Development Departments
  • Software and Books
  • Associations
  • Hiring A Consultant

Sample Business Plan

Source:The Small Business Encyclopedia, Business Plans Made Easy, Start Your Own Business andEntrepreneur magazine.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Are Accelerator Programs Right for Your Business?

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You

Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Are Launching Their Startups in Singapore