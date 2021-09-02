Ryanair's (RYAAY) August Traffic Jumps 59% From 2020 Level

September 2, 2021 3 min read

Ryanair Holdings’ RYAAY August 2021 traffic increased 58.6% year over year to 11.1 million owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand in the European Union. Load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the period was 82% compared with 73% in August 2020. The airline operated more than 71,000 flights last month.



The traffic figures not only represent significant improvement from the year-ago numbers, but also on a sequential basis. The European low-cost carrier’s August passenger numbers climbed 19.4% from the July level. August load factor also ascended 2 percentage points from July.



Traffic, however, continues to be below the pre-pandemic levels. Evidently, Ryanair’s August traffic declined 25.5% from the August 2019 level.

Winter 2021 Schedule From London

With travel demand continuing to recover, Ryanair recently announced 14 new routes from London, United Kingdom for its Winter 2021 schedule. From London Stansted Airport, the carrier will begin services to Helsinki and Tampere in Finland; Oradea, Romania; Stockholm, Sweden; Trapani and Treviso in Italy; and Zagreb, Croatia. From London Luton Airport, the airline will begin operating flights to Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria in Spain; Grenoble, France; Naples and Turin in Italy, and Shannon, Ireland. From London Gatwick, the carrier will begin a service to Malaga in Spain. The airline said that the new routes will create more than 500 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers at its London airports. The route additions come as Ryanair expects to take delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft this winter.

