Stocks

Company News for Sep 2, 2021

Companies in the news are: CONN, CPB, REX, ABVC
Next Article
Company News for Sep 2, 2021
Image credit: - Zacks

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Conn's, Inc.’s CONN shares rose 6.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents.
  • Shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB jumped 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 55 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.
  • REX American Resources Corporation’s REX shares rose 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents.
  • Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC surged 23.8% after the company announced new PCT filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.

