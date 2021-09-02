Company News for Sep 2, 2021

September 2, 2021 2 min read

Conn's, Inc.’s CONN shares rose 6.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB jumped 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 55 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.

REX American Resources Corporation’s REX shares rose 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents.

Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC surged 23.8% after the company announced new PCT filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.

