Stocks

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

KMI, JNPR, R, and CMRE made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on September 2, 2021.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This company that is engaged in energy transportation and storage has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.68%, compared with the industry average of 6.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.62%.

 

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR: This company that designs, develops, and sells network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

 

Ryder System, Inc. R: This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

 

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

 

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.69%.

 

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.  

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


