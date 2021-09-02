Smith+Nephew (SNN) Releases New Features for Hip Arthroplasty

September 2, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Smith+Nephew SNN recently announced significant enhancements to its Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and surgical robotics programs at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting. These enhancements involve an exclusive preview of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software on the CORI Surgical System and the commercial availability of RI.INSIGHTS.

The RI.HIP NAVIGATION is a software release that expands the capabilities of the CORI Surgical System to include total hip arthroplasty (THA). The RI.INSIGHTS is a global data management platform designed to advance the standard of care for robotics-assisted joint replacement procedures.

The introduction of the two new enhancements is expected to bolster Smith+Nephew’s global Orthopaedics franchise.

The company is also developing a new tensioning device for robotic-assisted surgery, which would be on display during the AAOS tradeshow. This device captures ligament tension to balance the knee during total knee arthroplasty (TKA) procedures.

More About RI.HIP NAVIGATION

The addition of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software to CORI Surgical System will enable hospitals, outpatient departments, and ambulatory surgery centers to perform robotic-assisted knee surgery and computer-guided (navigated) hip surgery utilizing a single platform. Notably, the CORI system is among the smallest, most portable and affordable robotic systems on the market at present. It uses image-free smart mapping to build patient-specific 3D models of the anatomy in surgery, to reduce time, costs and radiation exposure associated with preoperative computed tomography (CT) imaging unlike other robotic systems.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A new study evaluating computer-guided technology against conventional surgery for THA concluded that computer-guided technology for THA, such as Smith+Nephew's RI.HIP NAVIGATION, significantly reduces the risk of revision compared to conventional surgery and increases patient satisfaction when using Smith+Nephew implants. The results of the study were presented at the 2021 World Arthroplasty Congress.

Few Words on RI.INSIGHTS

The RI.INSIGHTS was introduced last year on a limited basis. It is the first platform designed to allow orthopaedic surgeons to benchmark robotic surgical experiences with global users to optimize surgical planning and improve patient reported outcome measures (PROMs). It collects anonymized intra-op data and then presents surgeon case data through a secure data portal, which can be reviewed with independent post-op patient outcomes. This enables surgeons to gain and apply insights from their robotics-assisted surgical procedures.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Mordor Intelligence, the robotic assisted surgery systems market is set to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during 2018-2026. Factors such as increasing technological advancements, entry of new market players, growing burden of chronic disorders and the rising preference for robotic-assisted surgical systems owing to the several advantages associated with them, such as facilitation of precise, tremor-free surgery and benefits of minimally-invasive methods are fueling market growth.

Given the market prospects, the addition of RI.HIP NAVIGATION software on the CORI Surgical System and the commercial availability of RI.INSIGHTS seem well-timed.

Notable Developments

Smith+Nephew engaged in a number of significant developments in August 2021.

The company announced that it will showcase its recently expanded Extremities portfolio at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2021 Annual Meeting. The company also announced the full market release of two new total ankle and total shoulder replacement technologies -- the CADENCE Total Ankle Flat Cut Talar Dome System and ATLASplan Shoulder 3D Planning and patient-specific instrument System.

The company launched the WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand, bringing the leading radio-frequency technology to orthopaedic reconstruction surgeons. The FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand delivers hemostatic sealing utilizing low temperature thermal energy during open orthopaedic procedures, such as total joint arthroplasty. This technology has shown to significantly reduce total blood loss as well as significantly shorten procedure time.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 2.4% against the industry’s 12.6% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Smith+Nephew carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Products industry include VAREX IMAGING VREX, Envista Holdings Corporation NVST and BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR.

VAREX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Envista Holdings, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.4%.

BellRing Brands, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 29.1%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN): Free Stock Analysis Report



VAREX IMAGING (VREX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): Free Stock Analysis Report



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.