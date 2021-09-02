Shell (RDS.A) Launches VitalyX Oil Condition Monitoring Platform

September 2, 2021 3 min read

Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ) initiated the VitalyX system, which is a revolutionary analytics-based oil condition monitoring and machine health service platform for the marine sector.

The company developed the VitalyX system in partnership with Bently Nevada, a condition monitoring division of Baker Hughes Company BKR.

The platform incorporates Shell’s Remote Sense lubricant analysis expertise with Bently Nevada’s condition monitoring and protection services to provide an early warning system. The warning system remotely checks oil quality to improve the machine’s operating time.

Current oil monitoring practices comprise manual sampling and laboratory examinations that might have potential for errors and time delays. However, VitalyX uses real-time sensor data and machine learning tools to offer clients actionable information to optimize equipment health, reduce operating costs and increase the operational efficiency of marine vessels. It helps to optimize maintenance cost management by switching from a time-based approach to a health-based one.

Through Shell’s Remote Sense lubricant analysis, ship owners and operators can constantly monitor oil conditions across several vessel components. Customers will have important and predictive information on hand to make proactive decisions on the maintenance plan and extending equipment life.

Digitalization is progressively advancing in the marine sector, with the data drawn from real-time remote monitoring. Beside improving operational performance and safety, it delivers significant efficiency gains. The partnership between Shell and Bently Nevada is expected to further advance digital transformation and industrial asset management.

Headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, Shell is one of the primary oil majors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals — with global operations. The company is fully integrated, as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has declined 1.5% compared with the industry’s 5.7% fall.



