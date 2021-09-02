Stocks

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

HRI, M, ABG, and MOS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 2, 2021.
Next Article
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI: This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macys, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Mosaic Company MOS: This company that through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

 

The Mosaic Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The Mosaic Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Mosaic Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Mosaic Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Mosaic Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
The Mosaic Company (MOS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs