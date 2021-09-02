Boston Scientific (BSX) New Buyout to Aid Kidney Stone Line

September 2, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Boston Scientific Corporation BSX recently completed the acquisition of the global surgical business of energy-based medical solutions provider, Lumenis LTD from an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia (“BPEA”). This $1.07-billion acquisition, which was initiated in March 2021, is a major investment by Boston Scientific in the prospering space of kidney stone management.

BPEA will retain ownership of the Lumenis global aesthetics and ophthalmology businesses.

More on Lumenis

Israel-based Lumenis’ surgical business includes premier laser systems, fibers, and accessories used for urology and otolaryngology procedures.

Lumenis’ urology portfolio is based on its proprietary MOSES technology, which has demonstrated differentiated clinical outcomes and efficiency in the management of patients with kidney stones.

Boston Scientific shares a 20-year long relationship with Lumenis and already offers the Lumenis urology laser portfolio in the United States and Japan through a distribution arrangement.

Strategic Significance of the Deal

The acquisition will allow Boston Scientific to sell Lumenis’ lasers and fibers as well as the otolaryngology laser portfolio to several geographies including high-growth regions like China.

Post the integration, MOSES laser technology will be paired with Boston Scientific’s category-leading kidney stone management and benign prostatic hyperplasia offerings. This integration, per the company, will help enable the execution of its stone franchise strategy.

Boston Scientific is highly optimistic about achieving huge synergy benefits within its Urology and Pelvic Health business from the addition of Lumenis laser portfolio, employees, and surgical laser center of excellence.

The company expects the acquisition to expand its global footprint throughout Europe and Asia and accelerate the delivery of its already strong stone management product lines worldwide. Apart from top-line growth, it is also expected to contribute to Boston Scientific’s margins.

Financial Significance

This transaction is expected to remain immaterial to Boston Scientific’s 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS), be approximately 2 cents accretive to 2022 adjusted EPS, and increase thereafter. On a GAAP basis, due to the amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges, this deal is expected to be dilutive in 2021 earnings and less dilutive or increasingly accretive thereafter.

Prospering Kidney Stone Management Market

Data provided by Boston Scientific in March showed that globally, more than one in 10 adults develop kidney stones each year. Up to 50% of these patients develop a repeat stone within five years of the first occurrence.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For complex or larger stones, external intervention is needed to remove them from the urinary tract. Laser lithotripsy is a leading modality for minimally-invasive surgery of kidney and urinary stones, whether through flexible ureteroscopy or percutaneous nephrolithotomy.

For this, the MOSES laser technology in combination with Boston Scientific’s LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope is expected to work efficiently.

Urology and Pelvic Health Potential

Due to the “essential” nature of the business, within urology and pelvic health, sales from the company’s stone franchise and SpaceOAR products have shown better resilience through the pandemic months. In the second quarter of 2021, urology/pelvic health sales grew 16% year over year organically on balanced regional growth with strength in Stone, Pelvic Health and Prostate Health franchisees. Stone (the largest franchise) grew double digits ahead of the Lumenis Surgical acquisition.

Price Performance

Year to date, shares of the company have gained 26.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 6.6%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Boston Scientific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Envista Holdings Corporation NVST, BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR, and Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 27%.

BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 29%.

Henry Schein has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 14%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): Free Stock Analysis Report



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research