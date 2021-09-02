Tilly's (TLYS) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

September 2, 2021 2 min read

Tilly's (TLYS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TLYS broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of TLYS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that TLYS could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account TLYS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on TLYS for more gains in the near future.

