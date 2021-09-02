Stocks

Dycom's (DY) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, Margin Falls

Dycom Industries' (DY) fiscal second-quarter results reflect lower contribution from top five customers.
Next Article
Dycom's (DY) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, Margin Falls
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Dycom Industries Inc. DY reported lackluster results for second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2021). The top and bottom lines not only lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of the company fell 5.3% on Sep 1, post the earnings release.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Dycom reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 17.8% and decreasing 49.2% from the year-ago figure of $1.18. Dycom experienced lower-than-expected revenues for several large customers, supply constraints and a tight labor market.

Contract revenues of $787.6 million dipped 4.4% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $812.74 million by 3.1%. The company witnessed higher demand from two of the top five customers. Dycom deployed 1 gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks and wireless networks in the reported quarter.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Its top five customers contributed 65.7% to total contract revenues, which decreased 18% organically. Revenues from all other customers grew 39.9% organically for the quarter.

Dycom’s largest customer AT&T (accounting for 22.5% of total revenues) advanced 31.9% on an organic basis. This marked its second quarterly organic growth with AT&T since the July 2019 quarter. Comcast (the second-largest customer) added 15.5% to total revenues, while Lumen Technologies accounted for 12.1%, Verizon and Frontier represented 11.5% and 4% of total revenues, respectively. Frontier grew 161.4% organically and was a top five customer for the first time during the quarter.

Dycom’s backlog at the end of the reported quarter totaled $5.895 billion, comparing unfavorably with $6.810 billion at fiscal 2021-end and $6.441 billion in the year-ago comparable period. Of the backlog, $2.655 billion is projected to be completed in the next 12 months.

Operating Highlights

Gross margin for the quarter was 17.3%, down 285 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4% contracted 310 bps from the year-ago level.

Financials

As of Jul 31, 2021, Dycom had cash and cash equivalents worth $261.9 million compared with $11.8 million on Jan 30, 2021. Long-term debt was $831.2 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $501.6 million at fiscal 2021-end.

Fiscal Q3 View

For the fiscal third quarter (ended Oct 30, 2021), it expects contract revenues to be in line with the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected fall year over year due to 125 bps gross margin decline and 50 bps G&A increase.

Zacks Rank

Dycom — which shares space with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA in the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs