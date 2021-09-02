Jüsto

Jüsto starts operations in Brazil with an investment of 40 million dollars

The Mexican super digital and unicorn will offer its services in São Paulo starting in September.
Image credit: Cortesía Jüsto

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Jüsto , Mexico's 100% digital supermarket, started operations in Brazil this week with an investment of 40 million dollars. The startup seeks to replicate the same business model that made it a unicorn and become Latin America's favorite market by 2030.

The company has raised capital of more than $ 100 million since its founding. Now it enters São Paulo where it seeks to reach 1 million Brazilians and generate between 3,000 and 5,000 jobs in the first two years.

“All vigilantes are proud and tremendously excited to be able to take this Mexican project to other countries and compete head-on with some of the largest companies in the world. Without a doubt, Brazil represents a huge opportunity, but also a great challenge due to the size and complexity of the local market, but I have no doubt that with the talent and passion of all the vigilantes we will be very successful ”, commented Ricardo Weder , CEO and founder of the company in a statement.

Ricardo Weder launched in 2019 the Jüsto platform, the first 100% online supermarket where customers can place an order (from more than 2,000 products) through a website or mobile application and receive it at home the same day under the promise of quality “freshest fresh” products.

The opening of Brazil represents a great step to position Jüsto in the region, since it is, together with Mexico, the strongest economic power in Latin America. In addition, according to Statista, by 2025, the number of digital users is expected to reach 158 million, hence the interest and decision to revolutionize the industry in the country.

