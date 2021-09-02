Free market

Mercado Libre has benefits for streaming users and Hasn't anyone noticed?

Amazon Prime? No, it is Mercado Libre in Mexico.
Next Article
Mercado Libre has benefits for streaming users and Hasn't anyone noticed?
Image credit: Captura vía Mercado Libre México

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon Prime? No, it is Mercado Libre in Mexico. The Latin American ecommerce platform has its own benefits for users of some streaming platforms and, apparently, no one had noticed.

Through a points system, the online store grants you levels if you buy through it or use Mercado Pago , and depending on the level you have, when purchasing streaming through its services, Mercado Libre offers discounts.

Recently, the Star Plus platform of The Walt Disney Company arrived in Mexico, which will have a price of 199 Mexican pesos per month , also, the company announced that if a package called Combo + is acquired that includes both Star Plus and Disney Plus , it will cost 249 Mexican pesos per month.

What does that have to do with Mercado Libre?

Users of the ecommerce platform will have the opportunity to purchase the Combo + for a lower price, depending on their level thanks to Mercado Puntos . Of course, the higher the level, the lower the price for people who purchase the Disney service through Mercado Libre or Mercado Pago.

Accordingly, the tiered discounts look like this:

  • Level one: 225 pesos per month
  • Level two: 199 pesos per month
  • Level three: 175 pesos per month
  • Level four: 150 pesos per month
  • Level five: 125 pesos per month.

However, this is not the only promotion that the online store offers its users according to the level they reach according to their points.

Mercado Libre also offers discounts for its customers who purchase Paramount + video streaming platforms, HBO Max , and the Deezer music platform, with them. These benefits are as follows:

Paramount + with an established price of 79 pesos per month, is at:

  • Level three: 67.15 pesos per month
  • Level four: 63.20 pesos per month
  • Level five: 55.30 pesos per month
  • Level six: 47.40 pesos per month.

HBO Max with a set price of 149 pesos per month, is at:

  • Level three: 119.20 pesos per month
  • Level four: 111.75 pesos per month
  • Level five: 104.30 pesos per month
  • Level six: 74.50 pesos per month.

Deezer with an established price of 115 pesos per month, is at:

  • Level three: 97.75 pesos per month
  • Level four: 92 pesos per month
  • Level five: 80.50 pesos per month
  • Level six: 69 pesos per month.
