Energy Transfer (ET) Signs PPA for Clean Power, Cuts Emission

September 2, 2021

Energy Transfer ET announced that it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SB Energy for 120 megawatts (MW) of electricity from its Eiffel Solar project in northeast Texas. This 200 MW solar project is expected to supply clean electricity to Energy Transfer from January 2024.



Energy Transfer continues to lower emissions footprint throughout its operations, with the use of technologies such as dual drive compressors, by supporting clean electric generation projects.This is the firm’s second PPA agreement and the power purchased from this project will be utilized to meet electricity requirements in its operations throughout Texas.



The Maplewood 2 solar project in West Texas was completed earlier in April 2021. This represents the firm’s first-ever dedicated solar power purchase contract. Markedly, 28 MW clean power generated from this project will be utilized for Energy Transfer’s assets in West Texas, including three cryogenic plants in the region along with numerous compressor and pump stations.



Nearly 20% of the electrical energy currently purchased by the company comes from renewable energy sources.

Usage of Solar Energy on the Rise

Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast, utility-scale solar capacity addition is likely to be 16.2 gigawatt (GW) in 2021 and 16.6 GW in 2022. In 2020, 10.6 GW solar capacity was added. EIA also forecasts a major chunk of the solar projects to be added in Texas.



Given the increasing installation of solar projects in the United States, companies like ReneSola Ltd SOL, among others, are going to benefit, since it is a fully integrated solar project developer.

The units of the firm have performed better than the industry in the past 12 months.



