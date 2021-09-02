Stocks

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

M, SONO, DDS, and KSS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 2, 2021
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Image credit: - Zacks

3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's shares gained 30.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Sonos, Inc. SONO: This designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of multi-room audio products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Sonos’ shares gained 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This operator of retail department stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This retail company that offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Kohl's shares gained 11.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

