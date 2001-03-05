In A Sales Slump?

Boost your sagging sales by finding new prospects.

March 5, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is your business relying on only one market niche? If so, you could be asking for trouble. If you're in a slump, notes sales guru Danielle Kennedy, the fastest way to jump-start your sales is to target past customers and ask them to refer you to their colleagues. Or, when relevant, let your nonbusiness acquaintances know what you do. Can you do business with someone at the gym or PTA? You'll never know if you don't ask.

Try forming your own board of advisors. Your lawyer, insurance agent or banker can supply you with good advice as well as a steady source of leads. Or how about a blast from the past? Check out your old high school and college yearbooks, or contact people you used to work for or socialize with.