Develop A Speaking Voice
Don't leave listeners saying, "Huh?"
1 min read
It's not only what you say, but how you say it that affects your business and your credibility. Even if you sound like Betty Boop or Elmer Fudd, with awareness and practice, you can develop an effective speaking voice.
- Step one, says motivational speaker Don Abbott, is to breathe. And remember to pause every now and then. If you talk nonstop, you'll sound anxious and insecure.
- Don't forget to enunciate. And make sure your pronunciation is correct, or you'll sound uneducated.
- Pace yourself. Talking too slowly can be as ineffective as speaking too quickly.
- If you're nervous, says Abbott, fess up! Tell the crowd you're a little uptight, and you'll put them-and yourself-at ease.
- And remember, practice makes perfect. Once you get the drill down, you'll feel-and sound-more confident.