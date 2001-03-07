Are Your Clients Satisfied?

That might not be good enough.

March 7, 2001 1 min read

Are you patting yourself on the back because you have so many satisfied customers? Well, experts say that may not be good enough. Sure, every entrepreneur wants satisfied customers, but sales guru Danielle Kennedy believes you can-and should-do better than that: You can have loyal customers. What's the difference? Satisfied customers are still willing to listen to your competitors, but loyal clients think you're the greatest thing since someone sliced that proverbial bread.

You develop loyal customers by continually asking your satisfied ones if there's anything else you can do for them. And once you've got them, make them part of your sales team by asking them to refer you to their friends and colleagues. But never stop courting your loyal customers; repeat customers should make up 75 percent of your clientele.