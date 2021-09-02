Stocks

Tronox (TROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tronox (TROX) closed the most recent trading day at $20.57, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session.
Tronox (TROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tronox (TROX) closed the most recent trading day at $20.57, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide had gained 17.34% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TROX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TROX is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1240%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $884.21 million, up 30.99% from the prior-year quarter.

TROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +317.86% and +29.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TROX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.86% higher. TROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TROX has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.26, which means TROX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


