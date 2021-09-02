Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 2, 2021 3 min read

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $26.59, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 2.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.

LEVI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 362.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 36.81% from the year-ago period.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +533.33% and +29.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEVI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LEVI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note LEVI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.73.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

