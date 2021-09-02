Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 2, 2021 3 min read

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $1,071.53, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.

ISRG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ISRG is projected to report earnings of $3.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.4 billion, up 29.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.80 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.67% and +29.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ISRG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ISRG has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.83 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.04.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 7.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

