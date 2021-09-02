Corning (GLW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 2, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Corning (GLW) closed at $39.60, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty glass maker had lost 5.84% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GLW as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GLW to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.67 billion, up 22.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $14.08 billion, which would represent changes of +53.24% and +22.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GLW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GLW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GLW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.28.

Also, we should mention that GLW has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GLW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GLW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

