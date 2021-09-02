Stocks

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) closed the most recent trading day at $33.11, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session.
Next Article
Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

In the latest trading session, Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) closed at $33.11, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of supply-chain management services had gained 6.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.

ECHO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ECHO to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $925.64 million, up 33.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.75% and +39.57%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ECHO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ECHO is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note ECHO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ECHO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Labor Day Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 9/6/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:
  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs