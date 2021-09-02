Discover (DFS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 2, 2021 3 min read

In the latest trading session, Discover (DFS) closed at $124.06, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and lender had lost 1.07% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DFS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DFS is projected to report earnings of $3.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.89 billion, up 6.66% from the year-ago period.

DFS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.79 per share and revenue of $12.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +366.39% and +9.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DFS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% lower. DFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DFS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.99, which means DFS is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DFS has a PEG ratio of 0.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Consumer Loans industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

