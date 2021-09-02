CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 2, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $127.07, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.4% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRSP to post earnings of -$1.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.96 million, up 3206.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.88 per share and revenue of $907.14 million, which would represent changes of +192.25% and +126069.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRSP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CRSP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.05.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research