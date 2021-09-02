Align Technology (ALGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

September 2, 2021 3 min read

Align Technology (ALGN) closed at $729.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system had gained 1.51% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ALGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.54, up 12.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $962.29 million, up 31.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.99 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion, which would represent changes of +109.33% and +58.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALGN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ALGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ALGN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.31.

It is also worth noting that ALGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

